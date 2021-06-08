Nine homes get improvements through Repair Affair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine homes in Sioux Falls, Canton, and Tea received repairs Tuesday thanks to a longtime project called Repair Affair.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire and volunteers picked up some tools and got to work.

The project is geared toward people who cannot make necessary home repairs on their own.

Elaine Hicks’ back yard was a work zone Tuesday.

She got a new deck and ramp because the old one needed to be replaced.

“The boards were splintering and not steady at all,” Elaine Hicks of Sioux Falls said.

The Sioux Falls woman lives with MS.

Hicks uses a scooter to get to her back yard, which she stopped doing for a time because of her old ramp.

“I’d stayed in the house. That’s it, just stayed in the house. And I have such a beautiful back yard. It’s terrible to not be able to sit out and use it,” Hicks said.

“I think the coolest part is we’ve got 50 volunteers today that dedicated their time to help out with these events. These are things I do every day, but for the volunteers that came to help out, they’re the ones that I feel the most generosity towards, the Home Builders and all these families in need,” Deffenbaugh Homes Owner and Operations Manager Jesse Deffenbaugh said.

And now Hicks is looking forward to enjoying some time in her back yard.

“It’s just wonderful. I don’t’ know what I would’ve done without someone coming in and taking over and fixing it,” Hicks said.

The repairs are free to homeowners thanks to a grant from the City of Sioux Falls Housing Division and funding from the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Since 1993 more than 250 Repair Affair projects have been completed.