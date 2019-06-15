Night two of Levitt at the Falls: Flor de Toloache

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday night is the second night of the opening weekend of music at Levitt at the Falls.

Flor de Toloache will play at the brand-new Levitt Shell on Saturday night. The free performance is at 7 p.m.

Flor de Toloache is a Grammy-winning, all-female mariachi sensation. The New York group is expected to bring an electrifying evening of soaring vocals, plush harmonies, and genre-busting fusions of mariachi, jazz, salsa, pop and more.

Featured food trucks: Breaking Burrito and Taqueria Soyapa

Featured partner non-profit: The Banquet

KELOLAND News put together a few reminders you should know before you head out to Sioux Falls’ newest venue.

Where should you park?

There is free parking within walking distance to Levitt at the Falls. Here’s everything you need to know about parking.

What about tickets?

Not necessary; all summer concerts are free.

Is there seating available?

Levitt at the Falls has open, raked lawn seating. It’s on a first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs; however, umbrellas are not permitted to ensure visibility for all patrons.

What time should you come?

Wednesday-Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. Lawn activities and food and beverage vendors will be available at 6 p.m.