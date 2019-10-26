‘Night of Hope for the Homeless’ raises awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A dozen volunteers gave up a night at home to sleep outside and raise awareness about the homeless people who live in Sioux Falls.

The annual “Night of Hope for the Homeless” took place Thursday night outside of the Bishop Dudley House, with participants sleeping in tents and cardboard boxes.

In addition to raising awareness, the event also raises money for the shelter’s operational costs.

KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard took part in the sleep out. He put together a video about the experience.