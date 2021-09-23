NICU families at Sanford Health participating in read-a-thon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Reading to your child can have many benefits. It can be even more beneficial for NICU babies or children in the hospital.

For about the last week, Sanford Health has been doing a read-a-thon, which is part of a national event that promotes reading and encourages parents to read to their children. Tara DesLauriers daughter Kimber has been in the NICU for 4 weeks. Tara says it’s important for her to read to her daughter.

“Just felt like the importance of reading to Kimber was very important before she was even born, just so she could get used to my voice and building that bond right away I feel like that’s important and now that she is here with us today, I continue to read to her, every night before bed we read a book,” mom Tara DesLauriers said.

“They get to hear their parents voices, which they normally would get to hear in the womb, especially in the last trimester of pregnancy, but because they are born early, they missed out on that, so we want to provide opportunities to parents to talk to their babies and provide that language stimulation,” Sanford Developmental Specialist/neonatal therapist, Elizabeth Jeanson said.

Jeanson says throughout the read-a-thon they are encouraging parents to read three times a day for at least 15 minutes.