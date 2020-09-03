Nico gets a new pair of glasses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week we introduced you to a young man in Sioux Falls, who had been picking up trash along a busy street.

No one asked him to do it.

He told us when he’d been walking to work recently, he got tired of seeing trash along Minnesota Avenue, so he decided to grab some trash bags and pick it up along the way.

He said he just wants to live in a safe and clean city.

KELOLAND News thought, good for him, what a good deed, let’s interview him, shoot some video; end of story.

But as you’re about to see, this story was just getting started.

21-year-old Nico Swalley wasn’t liking what he was seeing the day we stopped and interviewed him along Minnesota Avenue.

But you’re about to see what makes this story all the more compelling.

During our interview Nico’s glasses came apart…..

“Oops my bad, sorry,”

….embarrassing perhaps, but when they fell apart….. it was at that instance, that brought people together.

“It was immediate I had two calls the next morning and I was already prepared to say how can we get this taken care,” Sioux Falls Family Vision Dr. Jeff Sayler said.

So, Dr. Jeff Sayler of Sioux Falls Family Vision scheduled an eye exam for Nico to get him a pair of new glasses.

“I belong to the Lions Club in Sioux Falls and our main mission is vision, so we always try to help out anybody who needs some vision things taken care of,” Dr. Sayler said.

Nico says he’s grateful for outpouring of support.

“At first I was like, it was just something I was doing and didn’t think someone would try and get me glasses or try and pay off my car that’s in the shop, get me a bike, I got a new bike, that’s really exciting, I’ve never had that happen before,” Nico said.

Dr. Sayler is going above and beyond.

“It’s a big passion for me to help people who need something and I’ve been blessed millions and millions of times so getting a pair of glasses or contacts to somebody who is deserving makes my heart feel good,” Dr. Sayler said.

Nico is humbled by all the attention, but he now hopes you can see how a little gesture can go a long way in making our community a better place to live.

“Just glad people are seeing the good in things and hopefully they can reciprocate and do the same thing, pickup trash and be friendly all the way around,” Nico said.

“These are perfect,” Nico said.

Nico wants to thank everyone who reached out to help him, but he says if you really want to help, donate money to the Lions Club of Sioux Falls.