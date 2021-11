RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND’s parent company Nextar Broadcasting, along with the KELOLAND Media Group, awarded a $5,000 grant to Storybook Island in Rapid City today.

The grant will go toward the new all-abilities playground equipment.

Storybook Island has been a town staple for decades as a place for families to visit and also hold events like the “Night of Lights”.

