Nexstar’s ‘Remarkable Women’ winner to be announced Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nexstar’s “Remarkable Women” initiative will conclude with the naming of the “Woman of the year” during a national telecast of “The Mel Robbins Show” 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Mel Robbins Show airs at 9 a.m. CT on MyU-TV.

Created to honor the outstanding contributions women have made to the country and local communities, the three-month campaign generated 10,000 nominations across 113 Nexstar markets, which cover more than 60% of television households in the United States.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, all local market winners were to be hosted by Mel Robbins in her NY studio audience to participate in Wednesday’s announcement of the winner. Although the trip had to be cancelled, the winner will be announced on Ms. Robbins’ television show and a $5,000 contribution will be made to the non-profit organization of her choice.

KELOLAND Media Group selected Shari Kastein, of Sioux Center, Iowa, as the winner to represent the station and community in the national selection.