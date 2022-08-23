SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, our parent company, Nexstar Media’s charitable foundation, donated $5,000 to the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

The Board’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of 18 tribal communities across 4 states.

“Very honored to receive this 5-thousand dollar check. It’s great to be acknowledged for all of the work we are doing in the community. We put a lot of effort, especially during COVID, into helping our relatives and we are very humbled,” Patty Eagle Bull said.

The Great Plains Tribal Leader’s Health Board will be using the money to help with transportation funding.