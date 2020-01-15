1  of  39
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools Boyden-Hull Community Britton-Hecla School District Browns Valley School District Central Lyon Community Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day George Little Rock Community Harris-Lake Park Hills-Beaver Creek Inwood Christian Lake Benton School District Langford Luverne Lynd McIntosh School District Murray County Central NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Pipestone Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sibley-Ocheyedan Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa W. Keeble Health Center West Lyon Community Wilmot Worthington

Nexstar announces News Nation, a prime-time national newscast on WGN America

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nexstar-logo_441115530621

CHICAGO (KELO) — Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of KELOLAND Media Group, announced the creation of a new daily three-hour national newscast to air on cable network WGN America. 

Starting in Summer 2020, News Nation will air from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET nightly. According to a news release, the show will deliver news reporting that is fact-based, impactful, educational and unbiased.  

“Nexstar has the largest news gathering organization in the country, with 5,400 journalists in 110 newsrooms throughout the U.S., including capitol news bureaus in 20 states across the nation,” Perry Sook, Nexstar Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said in a news release. 

News Nation will broadcast live from WGN-TV in Chicago and will pair with a newsnationnow mobile app deliver news 24 hours a day online through a digital team of reporters and producers. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests