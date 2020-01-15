Nexstar announces News Nation, a prime-time national newscast on WGN America

CHICAGO (KELO) — Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of KELOLAND Media Group, announced the creation of a new daily three-hour national newscast to air on cable network WGN America.

Starting in Summer 2020, News Nation will air from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET nightly. According to a news release, the show will deliver news reporting that is fact-based, impactful, educational and unbiased.

“Nexstar has the largest news gathering organization in the country, with 5,400 journalists in 110 newsrooms throughout the U.S., including capitol news bureaus in 20 states across the nation,” Perry Sook, Nexstar Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said in a news release.

News Nation will broadcast live from WGN-TV in Chicago and will pair with a newsnationnow mobile app deliver news 24 hours a day online through a digital team of reporters and producers.