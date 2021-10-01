Newton Hills State Park celebrates 21st year of FestiFall

NEWTON HILLS STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Newton Hills State Park near Canton is celebrating the season with this Saturday’s 21st annual FestiFall, a festival centered around the fall season.

The event will include everything from craft vendors and food trucks to hayrides and pumpkin catapulting.
The Arts & Crafts portion of FestiFall runs from 1-5 p.m., and there’s a candlelight walk scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Lower Road.

“The road is completely lit by candles and we’ll have eight different entertainment stations along the way,” District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann said.

“It’s about a two mile walk, little different stations, they’ve got sasquatch, usually a guy playing bagpipes, sometimes they have a magician,” Wayne Feibelkorn from Watertown said.

The event is free, but a park license is required to attend.

