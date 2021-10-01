Newton Hills celebrates the season with FestiFall

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Camping season is nearing its end, but Newton Hills State Park near Canton is set to host one of its biggest events of the year on Saturday.

As the leaves make their yearly transformation, Newton Hills State Park is celebrating the season with its 21st annual FestiFall.

“We have a number of vendors coming out. We have live music; we have hayrides,” District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann said.

Pumpkins play a big role in FestiFall from carving to catapulting.

“We have a target set up. We have the kids a safe distance away pull the string and let the pumpkin go and the goal is to hit the outhouse that we set up and we usually get a pretty big line and a lot of laughs and a really good time,” Baumann said.

FestiFall goers can also visit the decorated campsites.

“We have our hayrides and they go through the campground and then the people on the hayrides they vote for who wins and some campsites really get into it,” Baumann said.

“This is a great weekend. You get to walk around and see all the campers decorating up and by tomorrow night there will be a lot of Halloween decorations, so some people go pretty crazy on it,” Watertown resident Wayne Fiebelkorn said.

Feibelkorn makes the trip from Watertown each autumn for FestiFall.

“We love the fall camping because you can have the fires. It’s a little cooler. Hopefully, the bugs stay away if it’s not too warm,” Fiebelkorn said.

He’s not alone in that opinion. Baumann says Newton Hills is fully booked this weekend and next.

“A little bit quieter. The leaves are starting to change. There’s no bugs. It’s cooler so you can enjoy your fire. It’s not 90-degrees and the parks are very popular in the fall and will be until we get a hard frost or freeze,” Baumann said.

The Arts & Crafts portion of FestiFall runs from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

A candlelight walk is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but a park license is required to attend.