NewsNation launches bringing a local flavor to the nation’s television viewers

This week our parent company Nexstar Media Group launched a new nightly primetime newscast on WGN out of Chicago.

But just because it’s based out of the Windy City, you’ll still get unbiased local and national news from across the country.

Perhaps you’ve seen the promos or even tuned in to ‘NewsNation,’ the three hour nightly program launched September 1st on WGN America.

“It is a program that looks like a local TV station newscast, but with national stories, so when people say it looks like a local station, that is very high praise to us, because we produce more local news than any other company in the television industry in the U.S. and KELO is a perfect example of what it looks like when we do it, well,” Nexstar Media Group President and CEO Perry Sook said.

Nexstar owns and operates 196 TV stations across America; making it the nation’s largest local television and media company.

Whether it’s politics, weather, spot news, or even a light-hearted feature, the President and CEO of Nexstar says viewers can expect unbiased reporting.

“I can’t tell you the number of people who have said to me, the country needs this we don’t need to be told how to think just give us the information and we’ll make our own opinions and that’s what we hopefully will appeal to is that center lane of folks who are open minded who want to hear both sides of the story and make up their own minds,” Sook said.

He also says you might even see some familiar faces every now and then.

“Obviously if a national news event happens in this market place, we will feature the KELO reporters and photographers and their work,” Sook said. “We wouldn’t be able to make this work without the 5,400 journalists, who work in local cities like here in Sioux Falls with KELO and with our other markets around the country.”

NewsNation airs every night at 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT on WGN.