SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –New potentially damning evidence against billionaire T. Denny Sanford.

Newly unsealed documents obtained by KELOLAND Investigates indicate that an illegal picture of a naked child was taken inside the philanthropist’s California home.

Images were also linked to a business trip in Sioux Falls back in 2019.

The investigation into child pornography never lead to charges, but these newly unsealed documents describe the evidence that led authorities to Sanford.

Two of the images in question were sent in emails on May 28th and 29th, 2019.

Investigators determined, the phone that the images were sent from was using a cell phone tower in La Jolla, California.

That’s the location of one of Sanford’s homes. We interviewed him there back in 2014 about his philanthropic efforts.

Angela: How much money have you given away so far? Because of some recent pledges, it’s over a billion?

Denny: Yeah and most of it is paid out.

Angela: What does that feel like?

Denny: It feels wonderful.

Using GPS meta data, investigators were able to determine at least one of the illegal pictures had been taken inside the home that was owned by Sanford.

The other emails in question were sent on June 27th 2019.

That’s the day when Sanford announced he was donating 3.5 million dollars to the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

“There’s been a lot of effort and a lot of money spent just keeping it alive,” said Sanford in 2019.

The investigation confirmed the phone that the images were sent from was used in Sioux Falls that day.

Sanford’s attorneys have always maintained his cell phone was hacked and he did not break the law.