Newly opened Sioux Falls restaurant fund raises for Humane Society

At a time when indoor dining at restaurants is banned in Minnesota, a Sioux Falls restaurant has opened a second location. The Attic Bar and Grill has been a staple on the city’s east side since 2008. Now they have a west side location, and they aren’t wasting any time giving back to the community. The Attic Bar and Grill at Marion and 12th street opened about 3 weeks ago.



“There’s a whole different city over here, we’re just lucky to be a part of it,” said General Manager, Erica Richards.

Richards says business has been good and because of that they are giving back. The Attic’s latest fundraiser involves keeping people safe during the pandemic and animals. They are gathering donations for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society by selling masks.

“Each store is limited to 80 masks, so we are asking about 10 dollars a mask at least, but its whatever you can give. A hundred percent of of the mask proceeds will go to the humane society, and even if you don’t want a mask feel free to call in, stop in. You can still donate,” said Richards.

Attic customers like Adam Ronfeldt, think it’s a great idea

“I know they do different fundraisers throughout the year. Getting involved with the Humane Society, I mean we all have dogs and cats, I think its awesome they’re able to do that and give back.”

They’ve also done pet food drives in the past but felt the idea of selling masks just made sense.

“Its a rough year, we need to do anything we can do to help that, build the community and just stick together we’ll get through this eventually,” said Richards.

A restaurant surviving tough times, while helping others. You might say they are serving up a little Christmas Spirit as well.

The Sioux Falls Area humane Society remains closed because of the pandemic, but continues with its curbside adoptions.