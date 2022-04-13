SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a little over a month, the wall in Carnegie Town Hall will have three new faces on it: Sarah Cole, Rich Merkouris and David Barranco.

Cole and Merkouris were the two at-large candidates in this year’s election. Cole beat incumbent Janet Brekke with 52% of the vote. Merkouris will replace Christine Erickson who was term-limited.

“There are a number of issues that we need to tackle and one of them being workforce shortages and housing shortages and looking at daycare opportunities for families,” Cole said.

“Number one is housing,” Merkouris said. “I think there’s a lot of conversation to be had around housing. The mayor, I believe has talked about that a lot as well so the council’s going to have to work really hard on coming up with some ideas of where we can appropriately invest to make a difference in the housing area.”

David Barranco is the new council member for the Southeast District, replacing term-limited Rick Kiley. He says he resonates with Mayor Paul TenHaken’s goals for the city, but also hopes to discuss mental health.

“I’m very focused on helping people escape from substance abuse and a very important thing to me is the issue connected with substance abuse of youth suicide,” Baranco said.

Incumbent Curt Soehl was re-elected to serve another four years, representing the Central District. Soehl says he is eager to continue working on topics such as homelessness.

“And certainly the economic development that we’ve had the last four years of potentials for more jobs to come to Sioux Falls,” Soehl said. “That has to do with all the expansion that we could have. Does the city continue to grow out or can we figure out a way to grow up so that we don’t have so many resources going farther and farther out.”

Soehl says he’s looking forward to working with the new council members.

The three new members will be sworn into the council on May 17th.