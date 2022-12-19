SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls hospital is giving some of its littlest patients a gift just in time for the holidays.

This time of year is always going to be special for the Grunewaldts. That’s because they’ve just welcomed a new member to the family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Elsie was born on Sunday.

Her big brother Axton couldn’t be happier.

“Big brother is really excited to be a big brother, checking out her feet and hands,” dad, Chad Grunewaldt said.

To welcome Elsie, she even received this handmade gift from hospital volunteers – a Christmas stocking.

Every year the sewing volunteers with Sanford make hundreds of these for the babies born at the hospital in December.

“Volunteers who actually sew the stocking take turns delivering them each day in December so they can give the gift themselves and let them know we are thinking of them and wish them well,” manager of volunteer services, Sanford Health, Becca Conner said.

It takes time to get these stockings ready for delivery. Conner estimates about 300 were made this year.

“They start sewing in January so that we can have enough stockings to deliver in December, we have a group of about six volunteers who sew these stockings from home,” Conner said.

Spreading holiday cheer one stocking at a time.

“A total surprise for them to come in and give it to our family, it’s really nice to be able to bring it home and share with other people the tradition they’ve been doing,” Chad Grunewaldt said.

Conner estimates about 70 stockings have been given to families already this year.