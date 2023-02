SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release.

Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after setting a meet-up with an undercover agent, who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

According to court papers, Dahl arranged to pay $250 to have sex with the girl before he left Sturgis.