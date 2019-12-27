New Year’s festivities in Deadwood expected to bring in thousands

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Deadwood is gearing up for the New Year with some fun events already starting tomorrow. Thousands of visitors are expected for this year’s celebrations.

“Deadwood is a place where you can come to get away all year round. There isn’t a single month that we don’t have something going on. New Years Eve is something that is tradition in Deadwood,” Amanda Kille, marketing director for Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, said.

For more than 30 years, people have gathered to watch the ball drop right in front of the historic Franklin Hotel in Deadwood.

“We get thousands of people that show up and with it being on a Tuesday night, it’s hard to say when they are going to start the celebration but we do expect large crowds regardless of how the weather is going to be,” Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. said.

The city will block off the area between Deadwood Street and Pine Street during that time, and that’s not all.

“Over Friday and Saturday we are going to be hosting a decade themed dance party, so we are going to see tons of fun costumes from all kinds of decades,” Tracie Fiester, general manager of Tru by Hilton at Cadillac Jacks in Deadwood, said.

Along with giving away a brand new Camaro on New Year’s Eve.

“So you don’t have to go one place for that party, you can pop in and out of all your favorite places in town,” Kille said.

During the holiday celebration, the city of Deadwood will have trolleys available to pick people up and drop people off throughout the night.

Outlaw Square, right across from the historic Franklin Hotel, will be hosting ice skating from noon to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.