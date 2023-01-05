SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new year means an increase in the need for food across the state.

Feeding South Dakota is coming off their holiday season when they saw donations flow in. However, it is seeing a greater need for food, donations and volunteers at all three of their distribution centers, and weather has added an extra challenge.

While there may be food in this Feeding South Dakota distribution center in Sioux Falls, there’s still several empty shelves as the organization works to meet the rising demand for food throughout the state.

“So we are up about 30% over this time last year in the number of people who are utilizing our mobile food distributions. We are fortunate with partnerships in various communities across the state we can host 120 distributions each month,” said Stacey Andernacht, marketing and communications director.

Inflation is playing a major role in food insecurity.

“We see a bigger need for food at this time of year and this year even more than ever with the inflation prices hitting families a little harder, we are seeing working families in our lines for the first time,” said Lori Dykstra, CEO.

Winter storms haven’t helped. Snow has made it harder for the organization to not only stock their shelves, but also deliver food to communities in need.

“When we have weather issues like we’ve seen these past couple weeks, our trucks can’t get to those rural communities and that means a lot of times we are postponing or unfortunately sometimes cancelling that distribution,” said Andernacht. “The weather can really become a challenge for us operationally but more so for the families who really need that food in order to live a healthy lifestyle.”

This new year, they encourage those who can to get involved in helping feed the state.

“It’s a new year, it’s a great time to jump in and get involved with us. Right now, we have a really high demand for volunteers,” said Andernacht. “Individuals who want to help with the food needs, donating a dollar is probably the most impactful thing you can do, for every dollar we are able to provide three meals.”

“Donate in the way that is most meaningful for you, whether that’s donating your time and you can volunteer on our website or donating dollars,” said Dykstra.

You can find additional information about donating or volunteering with Feeding South Dakota on their website.

If you follow Feeding South Dakota on Facebook, you can see when they cancel or reschedule food distributions.