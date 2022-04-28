SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interest in soccer is on the rise across the country and right here in KELOLAND. Fans have another reason to be excited as a new women’s premier soccer league gets underway — the first of its kind here in South Dakota.

Members of the Sioux Falls City Football Club (SFCFC) unveiled their new expansion soccer team this afternoon.

Co-owners Gabe and Melissa Nelson along with Emily and Eric Thomas collaborated together to create this soccer club.

“It’s our mission to empower women through soccer. My husband and I have three daughters, all who have played soccer, one that will continue on collegiately, and so it’s a huge passion of our families,” Melissa Nelson, co-owner of SFCFC.

SFCFC is the first league of its kind in South Dakota.The league will allow women ages 18-25 the opportunity to play soccer on a higher level during the off season in Sioux Falls.

“We needed to bring this to our city, to our community to all these young women and to all these young girls, to give them the opportunity to dream big,” Nelson said.

Dale Weiler will be leading the teams as head coach. He has more than 30 years of experience with managing and coaching.

“Players haven’t had the chances to do something like this, so I’m excited about this for them more than anything else, that they’re going to be able to continue to grow and develop, prepare for their college season, be challenged in different ways through this one,” Dale Weiler, head coach for SFCFC.

The first game takes place on May 21st in Minneapolis. All home games will be played at Bob Young Field here in Sioux Falls.