Newest weekly unemployment claims at 1,160 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Initial, or new, weekly unemployment claims surpassed 1,000 in South Dakota, the Department of Labor announced on Thursday.

A total of 1,160 new week claims were processed, which was an increase of 325 from the prior week (835).

While new unemployment claims increased, the number of continued claims decreased to 15,942 for the week ending June 27. The pandemic high was 25,186 for the week ending May 9.

A total of $3.3 million was paid out in state benefits and $10.6 million was paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.