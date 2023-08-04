SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair opened its gates to fairgoers Friday evening. Organizers with the fair expect to see thousands of visitors over the next nine days.

In addition to the many rides and events you can attend at the Sioux Empire Fair, there will also be 70 food and merchandise vendors along with more than 100 booths you can visit throughout the week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve been out here, of course, attending the fair many of times, and it’s always busy and a fun experience. So I’m actually really excited to be a part of it as a vendor this year,” said Brooke Moen, owner of Perfectly Imperfect Creations.

Moen says she has been busy preparing for a busy week of new customers.

“I make custom T-shirts, tumblers, a lot of gifts around Christmas time, custom blankets, stuff like that. And then I also own 605 Candy CO, which is a lot of freeze-dried candy,” Moen said.

As you walk down the way, you’ll find Fatu’s Kitchen. This is the fair’s first West African food vendor.

“We just feel like it’s a blessing to be out here. So we appreciate everyone who will come out here to try our food, and will be met with so much love when people come in try it, we will appreciate it,” said Fatu Cooper, co-owner of Fatu’s Kitchen.

Right next door to Fatu’s Kitchen, Steve’s All American Kettle Corn has been a part of the fair for over nine years. Owner Rod Vore says he’s ready for another successful year.

“We’re pretty excited. We always have a good time here. All the people that come to the fair, are just so friendly, and it’s nice to see him. The vendors are all friendly. Just everybody has a good time,” Vore said.

Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet treat or a new t-shirt, there is something for everyone.

There will also be musical performances and livestock shows going on all week long.