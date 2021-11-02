New vaccine outreach program aims to make it easier for people to get a COVID-19 vaccination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s even easier now for Sioux Falls residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, you could get one right in your own neighborhood.

Starting this month, you’ll see a bus like this rolling into different neighborhoods in Sioux Falls.

It’s all part of the ‘Give it a Shot, Sioux Falls’ vaccine outreach program.

“The goal of this program really is to make it easy, to come to the people with what they need, which is the opportunity to have extensive conversations one on one with physicians but also to have the vaccines available for those who feel they are ready and want to go ahead and get vaccinated,” public health director of City of Sioux Falls, Charles Chima said.

Sioux Area Metro is supplying the mobile vaccine bus.

“A bus driver will take the bus out with a couple people from the health department for two to three hours at at time,” senior planner with the City’s Planning and Development Services, Sam Trebilcock said.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout the next few weeks and will be set up in different neighborhoods throughout the city.

“Come in and get your shot and go home, also have the opportunity if you want to have more one on one, sit down and have your questions answered, we make sure to provide physicians,” Chima said.

All three vaccines will be available during the pop-up clinics. The vaccines are free and available to anyone who is eligible.

“If you want to start a vaccine series, if you’re due for your second dose, wherever you are in the vaccination journey, we will be able to accommodate you,” Chima said.

The busses are ADA accessible and there will be language interpretation services available.

The first clinic is Wednesday, November 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunshine Foods.