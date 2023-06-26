SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -Older adults may want to consider a new vaccine. The FDA recently approved a shot created to protect people 60 and older from having a serious case of RSV.

Last December, Sarah Abbas thought she had bronchitis.

“The test came out as RSV which I was surprised because I thought of that as more in young children, and so there wasn’t a lot to do for a treatment,” Abbas said.

But now there is a vaccine for adults over the age of 60 to protect themselves.

“If you have, for instance, emphysema, COPD, or other chronic lung diseases, this may be a really good option for you to prevent a future hospitalization,” Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says some adults are more at risk than others.

“And as you can imagine, people with underlining medical conditions, especially as they age may have severe effects of RSV just like young children do,” Dr. Cauwels said.

RSV may also have severe effects on people with breathing problems and lung diseases.

“It can get lower down in the lungs, and really cause a hospitalizable illness in people who either have a reason to act badly against RSV, or just don’t have great health on the front end,” Dr. Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says the new vaccine is very effective, and patients would only need one shot.

Given the chance, Sarah Abbas says she’d get the vaccine.

“I didn’t have a severe case, but I don’t think I would want to have it again and if I could avoid it,” Abbas said.

The only thing left before the vaccine gets shared nationwide is the CDC’s approval.

Once that happens, the first shipments could arrive in our area in the next few weeks.