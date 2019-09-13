New use for trees damaged during storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There has been a steady convoy of semis, trucks, trailers and pickups hauling trees to the city’s two drop off sites.

All of the trees and branches are being ground up into mulch. The city says it’s grinding 85-tons of mulch per hour. The grinder can turn 10 semi loads of trees into one semi load of mulch.

“There’s definitely beneficial uses for it my biggest thing is keeping it out of the landfill so we can save air space,” landfill superintendent Donny Kuper said.

A local contractor is hauling away the mulch to be treated and sold later. Ethanol giant POET also uses it as a biofuel. The city’s two drop-off sites will remain open until the end of September. They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.