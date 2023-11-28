NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A mysterious illness is making its way through the country, and it’s causing problems for dogs of all breeds.

“What has been reported in several states is dogs with respiratory signs that have been atypical of what we normally see,” explained ND State Veterinarian Ethan Andress. “Respiratory disease in dogs is not uncommon, and we see it routinely in kennel situations and boarding situations. This just happens to be a strain that we haven’t been able to identify at this point.”

According to officials, they are not sure how the illness is spreading, or whether it is bacterial or viral. In some dogs, this new cough can at times turn into pneumonia, causing the canine to have trouble breathing. In North Dakota, one confirmed case has been reported in Fargo.

“It sounds a lot like kennel cough,” Andress added, “and so it starts out with a hoarse cough.”

To combat the disease, dog owners are reminded to keep their furry friends both healthy and held up. This can be done by making sure your pet is up to date on their current vaccinations and limiting their time spent with or around other dogs. One local kennel also states that it’s taking extra precautions when it comes to stopping the spread.

“We’re just making sure everything is up to par like we always do,” stated Just Fur Pets owners Tracy Zeeb and Kari Rohrich. “We’re really watching sharing the water bowls and things like that. Last week, when we heard about it, we did not even run our daycare facility. We are just trying to take all the precautions. Making sure everybody’s pet is safe is our number one goal. That is why we are in the business.”

Officials are reminding pet owners not to panic, but to stay vigilant just in case your dog develops a cough of their own. They also note that most dogs are able to fight the illness and recover and that veterinary science hopes to have a cure and a better understanding of the illness soon.