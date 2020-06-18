New unemployment claims post small increases for week ending June 15 in five state area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week it was Minnesota that had a decrease in new, or initial, unemployment claims in a five state area, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Minnesota had 25,649 claims for the week ending June 13 compated to 28,311 in the prior week for a 2,762 decrease.

South Dakota posted a slight increase of 106 for 1,006 claims.

Iowa’s increase was 28. The state had 9,516 claims for the week ending June 13 compared to 9,488 the prior week.

Nebraska had 4,918 claims, an increase of 221 from 4,697 in the prior week.

North Dakota’s claims increased by 46 to 2,298 from 2,252 in the prior week.

Those who filed we among the 1.5 million people in the U.S. who filed for unemployment last week.