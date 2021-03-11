New unemployment claims decrease in most states in region

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims, declined again in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

Claims declined by 193 for the week ending March 6. There were 248 claims processed, down from 441 in the prior week.

Iowa had the only increase. New claims increased by 1,315 from 4,216 to 5,531.

Minnesota had a decline of 744 claims from 8,806 to 8,062.

Nebraska’s claims decreased by 170 from 1,718 to 1,548.

Claims in North Dakota decreased by 39 from 638 to to 599.

The number of people on unemployment in South Dakota decreased. Continued state claims were at 5,707 for the week ending Feb. 27, a decrease of 259 from the prior week’s total of 5,966, according to the S.D. DLR.