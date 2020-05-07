New unemployment claims continue to decline in South Dakota and four neighboring states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota and four neighboring states for the week ending May 2, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The new, or initial claims, in South Dakota decreased by 1,779 from the prior week. A total 3,756 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were processed by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

New claims in Iowa dropped to 24,693 from 27,220. Minnesota had a 1,461 decrease to 47,134 from 48,595. Nebraska had 6,555 and 8,229 in the prior week. North Dakota had 4,689 compared to 6,274 in the prior week.