New trees planted around Sioux Falls in response to Emerald Ash Borer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After the Emerald Ash Borer continued to kill ash trees across Sioux Falls, the city decided to work ahead and plant new, more sustainable trees in various parks.

If you’re running or biking along Southeastern Avenue, you might want to take a second to stop and admire some newly planted trees.

“Behind me is a result of ash tree reduction in the city along the bike trail here on Southeastern,” Stall said.

The strip used to be lined with over a mile and a half of Green Ash Trees. Sioux Falls Forestry Supervisor Duane Stall says they were removed to stay ahead of the Emerald Ash Borer.

Related Content Brookings Urban Forest Initiative provides funding to community members to plant trees

“If we have all one species that we rely on, and one pest that comes in like we’re seeing now with Emerald Ash Borer, it could be very devastating – and it is, to our urban forest,” Stall said.

Now a portion of them have been replaced with new trees. He says the key to staying ahead of pests and illnesses is diversity and treatment.

“We have three different species alternated throughout this so that if some thing comes in some day and picks on one species we’ll still have two-thirds of the planting remaining,” Stall said.

Now there’s over 150 different species of trees across all 80 of Sioux Falls’ parks. He says with these new additions, along with trees, optimism will grow too.

“Foresters, arborists, homeowners don’t get to sit under the shade of the tree that they plant, so that’s optimism of our country and what we’ve been through and what we’re looking forward to. So, yeah every time we plant a tree, it’s hope for the future,” Stall said

Stall says they’ve planted all the trees they ordered and that they won’t plant anymore past June 1st.