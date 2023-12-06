SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls will soon have a new Transit Provider.

Via will take over management of Sioux Area Metro starting January 1st.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution last night authorizing the City to enter into a five-year agreement with Via.

The city’s current management agreement with First Transit / Transdev expires on December 31st.

All current SAM employees will receive offers to continue employment.

Via is looking for a Sioux Falls-based general manager.