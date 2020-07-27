New traffic patterns on 41st & Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The City of Sioux Falls has been working hard to ensure fast and efficient travel for drivers at the popular intersection.

On any given day, the intersection of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue has around 42,000 cars driving through.

“Just like, probably, most drivers that use this intersection every day, you get into a pattern of, ‘Oh. I know which lane this goes and I know where this lane goes,” City Engineer Chad Huwe said.

Over the past couple months, things have taken a turn… literally. They’ve added a right turn lane on Minnesota going north. They’ve also made changes to the eastbound lanes on 41st Street. Originally, it was two through lanes and one left turn lane. Now it’s two dual turn lanes.

“And as you’re coming westbound now, instead of one left-hand turn lane, you’re going to have two left-hand turn lanes,” Huwe said.

Huwe says this project will help keep traffic delay at the intersection, to a minimum.

“We’re anticipating that drivers are going to see a 20% traffic reduction in delay as they use this intersection,” Huwe said.

The lanes are open to traffic now and they’ll be striping the pavement and installing turn signals over the next few weeks.

“I just encourage drivers as they approach the intersection of 41st and Minnesota to – especially westbound and eastbound – pay attention to the striping on the street,” Huwe said.

Similar changes are headed north on 37th and Minnesota where they’re adding a right turn lane going northbound.

Huwe says it will take 2 to 3 weeks before the public can drive on that one.

“It’s going to be a better intersection for both pedestrians and drivers,” Huwe said.

The city has also made improvements on curb ramps to improve ADA accessibility. You can visit the city’s website for more information on the project.