New traffic charges against woman involved in 2017 hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman involved in a hit-and-run crash following a concert at the PREMIER Center faces new charges Wednesday.

Lydia Torres hit a man with her car in April of 2017 and drove off. The victim survived but suffered serious head injuries. Investigators eventually tracked Torres down and a judge sentenced her to six months in jail.

Sioux Falls Police caught up with her again Tuesday night. This time, officers say she was driving in the wrong lane on 10th Street without a license. Police found traces of meth in her car.

There was also a warrant for her arrest.