New tower technician program looks to take young job seekers to new heights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Southeast Tech and teleconstruction company Vikor have developed a new program that looks to educate students on what it’s like to work in the field of wireless infrastructure.

Vikor employee AJ Crandall wasn’t sure what he wanted to be when he grew up. Then one day it just clicked.

“Ever since I was a teenager, I always thought it was kind of cool… I thought climbing a cell phone tower seemed pretty rad,” Vikor Teleconstruction Employee AJ Crandall said.

Only six months into the job, it’s been a steady climb to the top.

“I like heights a lot; climbing is pretty adventurous… the view is amazing. It beats sitting in an office that’s for sure,” Crandall said.

Now, Vikor is teaming with Southeast tech to give young job seekers that same chance. Together they’ve developed the Wireless Infrastructure Technician Certification Program. It will be hosted at Vikor’s new training center where professional installers will show them the ropes.

“Learning climbing skills, so how to climb towers. Worked into that are also the important technology components of the 5G – fifth-generation wireless technology,” President of Southeast Tech Bob Griggs said.

“Everything gets a little easier as you go; you get a little more confident as you climb and fix things and diagnose problems and stuff like that,” Crandall said.

AT&T and Vikor are also providing free ride scholarships for those who apply.

“It will cost students nothing in terms of all of their tuition, and books and so forth will all be taken care of through scholarships,” Griggs said.

After the 8-week course is completed, students will qualify for their TTT1 also known as Telecommunication Tower Technician Certification.

“Southeast Tech is actually one of only two programs in the entire country that will be offering that certification,” Griggs said.

As 5G continues to grow so does the need for installers.

“In South Dakota alone there are over 450 job opportunities that are going to be needed for this position within the next 5 years,” Griggs said.

And being that high up can give anybody a new perspective.

“It’s actually helped me be more adventurous toward a lot of things because if you can climb a tower you can do a lot of things,” Crandall said.

The program starts in March. For more info on the program and how to apply you can visit Southeast Tech’s website.