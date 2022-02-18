SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a tool you should know about to help you identify scams.

It’s the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker.

From Elk Point to Mobridge the tracker can let you know what kind of scams are being targeted at your hometown.

The Scam Tracker contains hundreds of reports from people all over KELOLAND. It’s usually information straight from the people who have dealt with the scammers and are sharing it.

Jessie Schmidt of the BBB says the Scam Tracker can be a great way of staying on top of the latest scams.

“Knowledge is power and and to be forewarned is to be forearmed if I know that this type of scam is happening in my neighborhood or in my community this week or this month then I’ll have the right answers to say or I will be smart enough not to even answer the phone call,” said Schmidt.

People who report scams are doing everyone else a favor. The reporting process on the scam tracker is simple and anonymous.

“I want the consumers to know that they don’t need to be fearful that its going to show up that it’s Tom Hanson or Jessie Schmidt right, its just going to show that in their community this is the scam that is hitting their community right now,” said Schmidt.

Currently, the most common scam hitting KELOLAND is the online purchase scam. It accounts for about a 3rd of the scams being reported right now.

“So we are buying those things we are seeing on the side of Facebook, popping up on somebody’s Tik Tok or their Instagram and again it turns out you are buying form nobody. Nothing is going to come to you or it is far inferior product, what you order and what you get are nothing alike,” said Schmidt.

Shoes and sports apparel are two of the most common items pushed by scammers.

One of the easiest ways to spot an online purchase scam is improper grammar, a missing word or a misspelled word.