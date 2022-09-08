ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Baggage checks are becoming easier at many smaller airports across KELOLAND.

Last month, new Computed Tomography for baggage checks was installed at the airport. The system uses technology similar to a CT scan and gives TSA officers a look at what’s inside a bag without having to manually check every piece of luggage.

These baggage checks used to be a mandatory part of checking in for your flight at the Aberdeen Regional Airport. Now thanks to new technology, all TSA officers have to do is put the luggage through a scanner.

“It’s just a much more efficient and better technology then doing everything by hand and again from the customer service perspective it’s seamless, you know, they drop their bag off at the counter, TSA puts it through the machine and within minutes it’s on its way to the airplane,” said Mark Heisey, Federal Security Director for South Dakota.

Passenger Cindy Frost is happy with the faster check-in.

“It just makes the check in easier and not so long. And I think with it going through quicker, you don’t have to worry about your baggage missing the plane, getting to the location when you get there, so hopefully not nearly as many lost baggage,” said Frost.

Not only is it faster, but it ensures prohibited items do not make it on the plane.

“The better TSA can detect threat items in a bag, the safer the passenger is. This technology improves that and allows that here,” said Heisey.

“It does make me feel very safe because I mean there’s little items that can go through and nobody’s unaware of them and can easily be concealed even in a baggage that is sorted through,” said Frost.

Even though the airport is only seeing around 50 to 60 bags a day, it’s still crucial to make sure everything is being checked thoroughly.

“Because it is a commercial service airport it’s important to have this so that problems don’t get transported to the mainline,” said Rich Krokel, Transportation Director for the city of Aberdeen.

Making departing Aberdeen easier and safer.

“Hopefully, it will just give the traveling public just that added sense of security and privacy,” said Krokel.

They are now in every airport in South Dakota, including Pierre, Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. They were hoping to get them installed a couple years ago but were postponed by the pandemic.