SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — Drivers with School Bus Inc in Sioux Falls are getting familiar with new technology before they pick up their first students on Thursday. We ride along to see how the changes will keep young passengers safe while providing their parents with peace of mind.

School Bus Inc. drivers are following a new electronic road map ahead of the first day of school.

“I’m really looking forward to this school year,” School Bus Inc. driver Gary Stewart said.

Each bus will be equipped with a GPS tablet that provides drivers with real-time directions along their route, and give them more flexibility in case of any last-minute changes.

“If we have a driver that is sick, and we have a standby driver take that route, then they don’t have to follow the paper route. They can feel confident getting into the bus knowing that it’s going to give them turn-by-turn,” Stewart said.

Each bus also has an electronic check-in for students as they board their bus. There’s also an app that provides push notifications if the bus is running late.

“The technology itself is going to be an absolutely fantastic thing, not only for our drivers, but also the parents, they’ll be able to track their children,” Stewart said.

But being a good bus driver requires much more than a mastery of technology. There are also the people skills and that human element that’s even more important.

“They are the first person to see the student for the day and generally, they’re the last person to see the student for the day. They can often make or break a student’s day just by being happy,” School Bus Inc. Director of Operations Josh Kinard said.

Those soft-skills intersect with the new onboard technology that drivers say is very user-friendly. But it’s important for these dry runs to stay ahead of the learning curve as they turn the corner and enter a new school year.

School Bus Inc also says they’re close to being fully-staffed with drivers. However, they’d still like to hire a handful of substitute drivers.