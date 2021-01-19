New system allows Sioux Falls street maintenance crews to track materials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next round of winter weather is always just around the corner in KELOLAND.

The City of Sioux Falls is using technology to help keep the streets clear of snow and ice. After installing Automatic Vehicle Locators in 2018, the city has added a geotab system to 66 of its vehicles, allowing management to monitor materials.

“Salt is still the number one thing in the world to de-ice with. But the better you can manage it, because there is certain parts of town where you can go a little less and there’s certain parts of town where you’ve got to go a little bit more, that’ll help us overall to kind of manage that better,” Dustin Hansen, street operations manager said.

We’ll take a closer look at the new system and how it benefits the public, later today on KELOLAND News.