PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new fish record in South Dakota.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department posted a photo of a record-setting largemouth bass. The GFP said the monster-sized fish weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces, with a length of 23 inches and a girth of 19 7/8.

Matthew Dunham caught the record fish at Indian Scout Lake in Todd County.