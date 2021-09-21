New soy-based product used on street project in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Soybeans have over 10,000 different uses. There’s a newer one on the market that’s being used on Sioux Falls streets. This morning we are taking a closer look at a product known as PoreShield.

It may look like any other road in town, but this Marion Road construction site is the first spot in Sioux Falls protected by a new soy-based sealant.

“Essentially what that’s doing is, it’s like a liquid based product where it’s filling in those voids in our concrete so then water doesn’t get in there, also our salts won’t get in there and then it helps with free stall damage so it will last a lot longer than if we weren’t to put it on there,” Nic Rezac, staff engineer said.

The product will make the road last about five times longer.

“Anything we can do to help save the streets the roads of our state and our cities. It saves money for the tax payer, it saves the hassles around going around road construction, you know everyone is tired of that, so we are just excited about what benefits we can do as checkoff farmers for the greater good of the state,” Tim Ostrem, chairman for the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council said.

PoreShield is also cost effective. It’s about one-fifth of the price of other sealants the city has tried.

“It’s cheap to add, I think it’s well worth its cost to put on and then we can just add it and hopefully everything will last longer,” Rezac said.

Farmers are excited to have another use for their soybean crop.

“Any product that we can produce that creates a demand for our soybeans in the state is what we want to do. That’s why we as checkoff board members are looking for where can we best use our check off dollars the most efficiently and the most creative ideas that we can have for new uses in the state and around the country and even around the world,” Ostrem said.

“I think its great that we have many farmers out here, we can work with them, and we can take some of the soybeans that they have, put it on our concrete streets. That helps them, it helps us, and then we can have our concrete last longer,” Rezac said.

PoreShield doesn’t smell, but does leave a little discoloration on the concrete that will last around a week or two. This is something the city hopes to use on other projects.