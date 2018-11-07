Local News

New Snow Plows Arrive At Sioux Falls Street Department

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 12:23 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Thirty-seven brand new John Deere snow plows are now in the hands of the Sioux Falls Street Department. 

Street Operations Manager Galynn Huber says the city is just starting a new contract where his department will get to keep the plows for 4.5 years instead of having to turn them in every April. If you'll remember, there were several snow events this past April. 

"I mean it snowed all the way down to the last day in April. That was hard on us and the equipment and the citizens to have that much snow in April," Huber said. 

Keeping the plows on hand will increase readiness in the event of a snowstorm. The City of Sioux Falls also has a new snow alert texting system this season. If you'd like to be a part of the system, just text "snowalert" to 888-777. Residents who were signed up for the old system have been moved over already. 

