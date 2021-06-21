New Siouxland Libraries reading kits helping kids stay checked in to literacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – New reading kits at the Siouxland Libraries are helping kids keep up on their literacy skills.

While many kids have already unpacked their school bags for the summer, those who love to read can now unpack the new Siouxland Libraries Reading Kits.

“It’s a collection of books, so four books, a game, and a tip sheet where you can focus on concepts that relate to reading,” Neugebauer said.

Librarian and organizer of the kits Jenna Neugebauer says that organizations have their own level-skills set when it comes to reading. It can often be hard for families to figure out which books will benefit their children. These reading kits are meant to help find some structure.

“A kindergarten student might be reading at a 4th-grade level, or they might be reading at ’emergent reader,’ it just depends on the kids. So the kits are level by ‘new readers,’ and ‘developing readers,'” Neugebauer said.

When you check one out, you’ll find that there are three different skills to choose from.

“You can learn decoding, fluency, comprehension. We tend not to think of reading as for those skills, but they are: they’re made up of a number of skills that you use, and if you’re a good reader, you use them seamlessly,” Bentz said.

Librarian Stephanie Bentz says with parents having more time with their kids in the summer, they’ve been seeing a lot get checked out. You can even hold them online or request they get sent to a library closer to you.

“The biggest thing to get your children really comfortable reading is a lot of practice at home and just offering that encouragement and I think that starts with having the right resources,” Neugebauer said.

Keeping your kids checked into literacy all year-round.

​The kits are available to be accessed all year. They can be found at select Siouxland Libraries.