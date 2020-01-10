New Sioux Falls Lutheran building ready for classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 300 students at Sioux Falls Lutheran were in for a special treat Thursday. The school is enjoying its very first day in its new space in southwest Sioux Falls.

The 74,000 square foot building is ready for classes. The Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer Chapel and Performing Arts Center will be ready by the end of February.

The day began with a special service and the raising of the flag. Next fall, Sioux Falls Lutheran will also offer high school classes.

Coming up this Sunday on Eye on KELOLAND, Matt Holsen will take you on a tour of the new facility.