New Sioux Falls firetruck pushed into service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new fire truck is now in place for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, but how crews got it into the garage was a little different.

Family and friends helped push the truck into the station. Fire fighters say this is a ceremonial event that is done at fire departments across the country, but this is the first time it’s been done here.

“So traditionally when the horse drawn apparatus would be used, it had to be pushed back into the fire station after a call, and so by pushing it in today it was kinda paying a little bit of homage to the history of fire fighting in Sioux Falls,” Captain Mike Murphy with Soiux Falls Fire Rescue said.

The new truck is called “Heavy Rescue Five”. The department says it will respond faster to special operations such as water rescues