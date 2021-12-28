New Silverstar location to donate percentage of sales to Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Silverstar is opening its 9th and largest car wash in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

The newest location along Minnesota Avenue will include everything from office space to equipment repair to an expanded training facility. Over the next two weeks, a portion of proceeds from car wash sales will benefit Emily’s Hope.

“Just one of those charities that’s doing some really important work in the community. The way that they’re creating substance abuse education for the K-12 schools is something they’re going to focus this funding for, and that’s really important I think,” Regional Manager Andrea Vetos said.

Emily’s Hope is developing drug and alcohol prevention education curriculum, which will be piloted in a local elementary school next fall.