HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — New railroad warning signs will be coming to a road near Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg City Council approved $8,574 to put up warning sign changes to the railroad crossing on 274th Street between (475th) and Southeastern (476th) Avenues. The solar-powered flashing signs will be paid for in part by the city of Harrisburg and could appear as soon as this year.

The signs come more than a month after a truck failed to yield at the railroad crossing along 274th Street to the west of 467th (Southeastern) Avenue and collided with a southbound train.

45-year-old Jennifer Torgerson and 12-year-old Kaylee Torgerson died as a result of the crash.

The signs will be set up as soon as the materials are delivered. The city of Harrisburg is also requesting that the Burlington Northern Railroad change the current yield sign in place to a stop sign.