New shoes for a new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday, over 400 students got some new shoes to show off at school. The 8th annual Samaritan’s Feet back to school event provided students with a new pair of athletic shoes, socks and a hygiene kit.

This year, the distribution was done as a drive-through in the First United Methodist Church parking lot in Sioux Falls. Students also received “Hope Notes,” which were written by different people around the world.

Samaritan’s Feet partnered with Feeding South Dakota for the second year in a row to provide a backpack food bag as well.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for, like I said, for our community for those that are struggling and need just a little support. And it gives the kids some excitement for school starting,” mom, Jessica Ries said.

Since 2013, Samaritan’s Feet has distributed nearly 10,000 pairs of shoes in the Sioux Falls area.