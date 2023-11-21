HILLS, M.N. (KELO) — A Hills, Minnesota family’s life changed forever thanks to their community rallying around them.

Desiree Schmidt thought she was having a healthy pregnancy, but complications arose when she gave birth.

“And he has spastic quadriplegic, cerebral palsy. His primary diagnosis is HIE, which is like hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy. So it’s just global brain damage from lack of oxygen from birth. So he has seizure disorder, he is blind, he can’t eat anything by mouth. He has a trach. He has hearing problems. He has hearing aids,” says Sawyer’s Mom Desiree.

Because of this, seven-year-old Sawyer is confined to a wheelchair. A wheelchair that only works well on hard surfaces, limiting what he and his family can do together.

“And that’s easy to maneuver on, like concrete, hard surface. But with everything on that and him in it, it’s about 150 pounds and it’s not made to go through grass or sand or really any other terrain besides smooth,” said Desiree.

After hearing their story, members of the community decided they wanted to help the family get an all-terrain stroller.

“So tonight we’re going to present them the stroller. And we also have additional funds that were raised. So we will give them a check to it to help cover any additional medical costs that they have,” says Game Plan 4 Hope Missy Bass.

Changing the lives and opportunities of the Schmidt family forever.

“I just love it as a mom to know that I’m helping another mom, you know, with their kid,” said Bass.

“And they were super supportive and they really got the ball rolling with, you know, what they know bringing to the table of like volunteer work and like the nonprofit and like kind of just getting the word out because I just I don’t I don’t know how all of that works. So it’s super nice to just know that Sawyer matters and his needs are important to other people too,” said Desiree.

The family is excited for the new places that they will all be able to go to together.