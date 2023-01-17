SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — South Dakota’s Highway Patrol says the state had 632 crashes in 2021 where the driver or passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Buckle Up Phone Down campaign wants all drivers on the road to buckle up and keep your eyes off your phone and on the road.

“We want to create habits with people, we want people to be role models for other generations. We want it to become something that you actively participate in, until it becomes just something you do when you get in your car,” said Emily Pogue, Program Coordinator at South Dakota EMS for children.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported over 16,000 crashes for 2021. Of those 632 did not involve a seatbelt and resulted in injuries.

“We had 114 fatalities and out of that number 76 were not wearing a seatbelt so you can see the importance of wearing a seatbelt and especially in a rollover crash,” said Ryan Fechner, state trooper.

“One of the biggest injuries that we see for not wearing your seatbelt are head and neck injuries,” said Mike Person, Trauma Surgeon.

Trauma Surgeon Mike Person says distracted driving is also harmful to those around you as well.

“One in five, distracted driver deaths are actually individuals outside of the vehicle. So that’s a lot of individuals that had nothing to partake or had no involvement in that decision,” Person said.

This is the first time in 20 years a campaign for this has come to Sioux Falls.

“The simplest things you can do when you’re getting your car, your seatbelt is the single most effective tool that can help decrease the risk of fatalities or severe injuries in your car,” Pogue said.

You can make the pledge to drive safely and remind others to do the same here.