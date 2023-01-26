PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A big project is underway for South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

The non-profit’s Pierre clinic is currently located near the Walmart, but later this year staff will move downtown.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health gave the public a tour of its new home in Pierre during a Facebook video Thursday.

The building that’s being renovated on Pierre Street will give the non-profit more than triple the space of its current location.

“It will allow us to grow our team. We’re kind of stuck to where we could add some medical staff, add some counselors, add some administrative staff here in Pierre, but there’s nowhere to put them. We just don’t have any room. We’re already piled on top of each other,” SDUIH CEO Michaela Seiber said.

The extra space will also allow the organization to expand its cultural health team and services.

“That’s what I’m most excited about I think is just having that space for our Native relatives here in Pierre to come together and meet in a space that’s dedicated to them,” Seiber said.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health has two locations in Sioux Falls, including a clinic.

The non-profit has seen a growing patient volume.

The bigger space in Pierre will help the organization meet the needs of the future.

“This is a part of our state that needs attention and our rural folks living in this space, our tribal folks who are around Pierre need support and they deserve a big beautiful spot where we have the room to expand and bring in those specialty providers,” Seiber said.

Staff hope to move in at the end of March.

Seiber is unsure when the new clinic will open, but it could be later in April.

The new clinic will be located on Pierre Street, just a few doors down from Longbranch.